SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — CHP in San Ramon are reporting that all lanes have reopened after an injury accident left southbound I-680 blocked north of Alcosta Boulevard, according to authorities.
The report of the injury accident was sent out at approximately 5:16 p.m. CHP and San Ramon Fire units were responding to the collision.
Get off at Alcosta Blvd exit if you are headed South on 680. Accident up ahead. All lanes blocked. Take San Ramon Blvd south instead! Time of report 5:23p pic.twitter.com/wZf4NDeS0n
— BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) February 21, 2020
All lanes were blocked until approximately 5:36 p.m. when CHP said the left lanes reopened. The right and center lanes remained blocked. Ten minutes later, only the right lanes were blocked.
All lanes were reopened as of around 6:07 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.
