CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Injury Accident, San Ramon, traffic

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — CHP in San Ramon are reporting that all lanes have reopened after an injury accident left southbound I-680 blocked north of Alcosta Boulevard, according to authorities.

The report of the injury accident was sent out at approximately 5:16 p.m. CHP and San Ramon Fire units were responding to the collision.

All lanes were blocked until approximately 5:36 p.m. when CHP said the left lanes reopened. The right and center lanes remained blocked. Ten minutes later, only the right lanes were blocked.

All lanes were reopened as of around 6:07 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

Comments