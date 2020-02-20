LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver in a jeep triggered a horrific multi-vehicle crash in Los Gatos early Thursday that left crumpled debris across the northbound lanes on Highway 17.

Authorities said as many a six people were injured, their conditions were not immediately known. One heavily damaged vehicle smoldered in the middle of the roadway, firefighters dosing it with water.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at around 12:57 a.m. Michael Lott was driving home from work when he saw the damaged vehicles strewn across the freeway.

Lott said after the initial collision, as he talked with injured passengers, a motorcyclist slid into the crash scene.

“I was driving home from work and came upon an accident — a vehicle in the fast lane, a vehicle over on the right hand side of the road,” he said. “After speaking with the people in the (right-hand side) vehicle, a couple cars had come through and a motorcycle came through and went down. The motorcycle slid through and the motorcyclist came sliding to a stop about 25-30 feet away from me.”

“He (the motorcyclist) had a badly damaged leg which I put a tourniquet on.”

Lott said the passengers in one of the damaged vehicles took him “the vehicle in the fast lane was traveling the wrong way down the freeway.”

The crash closed the busy freeway through the Santa Cruz Mountains in the South Bay for several hours but lanes were reopened before the morning commute.

The CHP was investigating the crash.