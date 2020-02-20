OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A leaching, cancer-causing chemical has been found at McClymonds High School in Oakland, prompting the temporary closure of the campus, according to officials.
The Oakland Unified School district announced the temporary closure of the McClymonds to test for the chemical tricloroethylene (TCE), which was found in groundwater under the campus.
The district said the school’s drinking water was not affected but air testing will be conducted at the school to find out if the chemical is making its way to student areas.
The TCE is believed to be coming from offsite, possibly a nearby business, according to the school district. The district planned to release more information during a 1:30 p.m. press conference Thursday.
TCE is carcinogenic to humans and is used mainly as a solvent to remove grease from metal parts. The chemical is also found in adhesives and paint removers.
Exposure to TCE can cause irritation to the skin and eyes, with higher concentrations leading to more serious complications such as nausea, headaches and liver damage.
