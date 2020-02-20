Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver was killed early Thursday when her vehicle careened out of control on Highway 680, slammed through a freeway sign and then flipping over, landing on its roof, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose just north of Jackson Ave. at around 2:17 a.m. Thursday.
The female driver, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours, but were reopened in time for the morning commute.
The accident remained under investigation.
