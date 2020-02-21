BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — No structures were damaged by a brush fire that burned about seven acres Friday afternoon off Deer Valley Road in unincorporated Brentwood before being contained, fire officials said.

The blaze, reported about 2:30 p.m. was burning along the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The East Contra Costa and Contra Costa fire districts have crews at the scene, along with Cal Fire and a helicopter providing support.

The East Contra Costa Fire District tweeted that the fire had been contained at about seven acres around 4:30 p.m.

#Deerfire [final] Deer Valley Rd, West of the community of Brentwood. (Contra Costa County) is now 100% contained at 7 acres. pic.twitter.com/Ats4qRIRIK — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) February 22, 2020

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, a spokesman said. There are no injuries reported in connection with the fire.

