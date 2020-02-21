WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old Alamo man has been arrested for a month-long robbery spree in Contra Costa County that allegedly included banks in Lafayette, Orinda and Walnut Creek, authorities said.

Lafayette Police said Brendan Gray was being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on three counts of first degree robbery. He is being held on $300,000 bail.

Investigators said Gray was arrested at his home on Thursday afternoon. They believe the robbery spree began with a Feb. 1 heist at the Wells Fargo Bank in Walnut Creek.

Gray allegedly followed with robberies on Feb. 12 at a Wells Fargo on Moraga Way in Orinda and on Feb. 19th at the Wells Fargo on the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police detectives, assisted by Danville police, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Creek police, were able to identify a suspect vehicle and Gray as the suspect in the robberies.

An arrest warrant was obtained and with the assistance of Walnut Creek police, Gray was taken into custody without incident.

The Lafayette police were asking anyone with additional information regarding these cases to contact Detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or email Sergeant Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us. Tips could also be emailed to the Lafayette Police Department at: 94549TIP@gmail.com