OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While team ownership continues its quest for a new waterfront ball park, the Oakland Athletics will play again this season at the Coliseum, an aging structure that was built in the mid-1960s.

The fan amenities may fall below the standards set by the league’s newer facilities, including its cross San Francisco Bay rival — Oracle Park, but access to the complex is among the best in the country.

This will also be the first season the A’s have not had to share the facility with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, who have relocated to Las Vegas.

Highway 880 passes adjacent to the stadium with two exits feeding the complex’s four large parking lots. If you choose public transit, there is also a BART station right at the facility with trains connecting to destinations throughout the East Bay and San Francisco.

Tailgating is allowed in all the parking lots, but for those who choose not to bring their own food, the A’s have established a food truck area where vendors offer such delights freshly made BBQ, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menu offerings, Mexican food and California cuisine. The trucks are parked on Championship Plaza outside the park.

Have a birthday or possibly a surprise marriage proposal you want to make extra special, the A’s will allow you to flash it on the scoreboard at a cost of just $100. Scoreboard Message requests must be submitted no later than 32 hours prior to the start of the game. Messages may be up to eighty (80) characters long, including spaces and punctuation.

The Coliseum will also feature the Stomping Ground — an area for families and kids of all ages. The A’s Stomping Ground will transform part of the Eastside Club and area near the right field flagpoles into a fun and interactive space. Children can have fun without sacrificing views of the field for the adults.

All ticketed fans can experience the A’s Stomping Ground area during games.

The A’s have also launched a Kid’s Club with a $25 a year membership fee. Among the benefits offered for Oakland’s youngest fans is a chance to be selected for the “Steal The Base” promotion. One lucky Kids Club member will be selected to “Steal the Base” during the 3rd Inning on select Saturday games.

Among perk is that on select Friday games, one lucky Kids Club member will bring water to the home plate umpire during the Water Break and Kids Club member will be picked on select Sunday games to announce the A’s batting line-up during the 3rd inning.