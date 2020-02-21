Comments
COSTA MESA (CBS LA) — Costa Mesa is trying to block as many as 70 confirmed coronavirus patients from being transferred to the city.
Federal court papers filed Friday state that the federal government plans to transfer the patients from Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the former Fairview Developmental Center on Sunday.
Thursday night officials began hearing of the plan by the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to move between 30 and 70 patients to the state-owned land.
Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 U.S. citizens were removed Monday.
