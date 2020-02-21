MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Two shooting victims were hospitalized early Friday after gunfire erupted in a quiet Morgan Hill neighborhood, authorities said.
Morgan Hill police received numerous calls around 8 p.m. Thursday from residents reporting gunfire in a neighborhood near the intersection of Cochran Road and Mission View.
Arriving officers could not locate any victims or suspects, but the street was littered with spent gun shell casings.
“We found multiple shell casings in the intersection,” a Morgan Hill Police detective said. “While they (the officers) were investigating this crime scene, we got a call from San Jose PD saying that San Jose (police) was out with a vehicle that was occupied by two gunshot wound victims. Both males.”
The wounded men were transported to two different area trauma centers. Morgan Hill police sent detectives to each of the hospitals to question the victims.
Authorities said one of the victims was in serious condition. The other was in critical condition. Their identities were not released.
A witness has told police there were two vehicles involved in the shooting. No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
The incident remained under investigation. No description of the suspect or suspects vehicle has been released.
