VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old American Canyon man has been arrested for arson and attempted murder after he allegedly set his former girlfriend’s Vallejo home ablaze early Saturday morning.

Vallejo police said Neil Coates struggled with police after he returned to the site of the fire in the 100 Block of Spencer Street. He was eventually subdued, taken into custody and booked into Solano County jail on charges that include arson, attempted murder and domestic violence.

According to investigators, firefighters responded to a report of a garage ablaze at a home on Spencer Street at 5:14 a.m. When they arrived, the Vallejo firefighters found the detached garage in flames. They were able to suppress the fire and save the main residence.

At the time of the fire, a female adult victim and her 72-year-old mother were asleep inside of the main residence. Both were able to exit the residence unharmed.

Investigators said during an inspection of the badly burned garage it became obvious that the fire was intentionally set. It was also determined that Coates was a suspect in the blaze.

Vallejo police said Coates and the female victim had previously been involved in a dating relationship.

As the fire investigators were still on the scene, Coates returned and attempted to force his way into the home. During the process, Coates physically assaulted the female victim.

Vallejo police officers responded back to the residence, struggled with Coates as they were trying to detain him and finally took him into custody.

Anyone with who may have additional information on this crime qas encouraged to contact Det. Joel Caitham at 707-648-4280.