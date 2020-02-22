INVERNESS (CBS SF) — A Palo Alto couple missing for more than a week in the Inverness area have been found alive, authorities said Saturday morning.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been located, according to a Twitter post from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday

“We’ve found Carol and Ian alive,” the Marin Sheriff said in a Twitter post.

Authorities extracted the couple, the sheriff said, and transported them to a local hospital. No other details were released about the location or their condition.

A large-scale search and rescue effort by air, water and land to find the couple started Feb. 15.

The couple was last seen Feb. 14 at a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness/Sea Haven and were supposed to check out the next day, but all their belongings, including phone, wallets and vehicle were left at the vacation cottage and they missed an appointment on Sunday.

Authorities had all but given up hope of finding the couple alive. But unseasonably warm and dry weather may have helped them survive. Temperatures have been in the 60s and there has been no rain since they last were seen.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the search for a couple had transition from a rescue to a recovery mission.

“We believe that our extensive search efforts with every resource that has been available to us would have located Carol and Ian if they were responsive or in an area accessible by foot on land,” sheriff’s officials said.

“We’ve worked tirelessly combing through all leads and areas surrounding the cottage they were vacationing at and are now calling this a recovery mission. We have been in close contact with family and will continue to search for Carol and Ian. Our thoughts are with the Kiparsky and Irwin family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, authorities aided by volunteers, tracking dogs and aerial support again launched a massive search effort. This time, the couple was found.

