SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Overnight road work by Caltrans crews in Castro Valley could slow early-morning traffic for several days while, in the North Bay, bridge work and tree-clearing projects will affect commute traffic for weeks.

CASTRO VALLEY

Caltrans will close the interchange between westbound Interstate 580 and southbound Route 238 in Castro Valley overnight from Saturday to Wednesday.

Work starts from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, with lane closures on eastbound I-580.

At 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday work will involve a full closure of the Route 238 connector.

A full closure of the Route 238 connector is also scheduled during work from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Changeable message signs and directional signs will be in place to guide motorists through detours around the work.

VALLEJO

The Mare Island Causeway Bridge in Vallejo will be closed from 4-6 p.m. Monday to prepare for repairs to vehicle and pedestrian safety barriers, a city spokeswoman said.

The repairs are scheduled to start Tuesday and are expected to be finished on March 13, Vallejo spokeswoman Allison Mattioli said.

The Causeway Bridge will remain open to through traffic during the repairs but motorists may experience periodic delays from lane narrowing and/or additional closures to safely complete repairs, Mattioli said.

Motorists are encouraged to use Highway 37 to travel to and from Mare Island during the closure.

PETALUMA

Overnight tree-removal work will close lanes of Highway 101 between Lakeville Street/Highway 116 and Corona Road in Petaluma for eight weeks starting Monday.

Northbound closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

During work the right lane will be closed along with adjacent on- and off-ramps to provide safe working room for work crews.

The work is being done as part of the Marin-Sonoma Narrows (MSN) project to add carpool lanes between Windsor and Novato on Highway 101.

The $78.8 million project will add a carpool lane in each direction, construct a new bridge over the SMART corridor railroad tracks and add sound walls.

Construction began last October and is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

More information on this project: http://bit.ly/39PVDzP

