FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed a two-year-old child in Fairfield Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police released pictures of the suspect, 32-year-old Cirilo Martinez Tellez of Fairfield, asking for the public’s help in finding him. Tellez was wanted for fleeing the scene of the fatal crash at the 1400 block of W. Texas Street shortly after 2 p.m.
Police had Tellez’s vehicle in custody and said he returned to the scene about an hour afterward. He was arrested then.
The toddler’s name is not being released as of Sunday night. It wasn’t known if anyone else was injured in the crash.
