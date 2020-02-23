FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a fatal vehicle collision that happened on Sunday.
The suspect, 32-year-old Cirilo Martinez Tellez of Fairfield, is wanted for vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal collision on Sunday.
The crash happened at the 1400 block of W. Texas Street shortly after 2 p.m. and Tellez fled the scene. Police said the involved vehicle is in custody, but they don’t currently have any information on any other vehicles Tellez may have access to.
Police did not give details about the victim or victims in the crash as of Sunday evening.
Tellez was last seen wearing all gray clothing and sporting a mohawk hairstyle with a goatee. Fairfield police provided a prior picture of Tellez, but noted that he looks different from the dated image.
Tellez has ties to the Fairfield area and the Oriville area of Butte County, police said. Police are asking anyone who may know of Tellez’s whereabouts to please contact the local law enforcement entity and report his location to them. If Tellez is located in Fairfield, please call 707-428-7300.
