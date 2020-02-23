SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman was killed and a man critically injured Saturday night after being struck by a car about a mile southwest of downtown San Jose, police said.

Police were called at about 7 p.m. to the intersection of San Carlos Street and Brooklyn Avenue, where the two people were struck by a 2018 Ford Focus as they both were in a crosswalk, San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead a short time later, Tepoorten said. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized Saturday night.

The woman driving the Focus remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with the investigation, Tepoorten said. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, she said.

The female victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

This is San Jose’s fourth fatal collision of 2020, Tepoorten said.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Eliseo Malvido at (408) 277-4654.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.