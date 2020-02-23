REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — One 18-year-old woman is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries Sunday and facing a DUI charge after a high-speed solo accident early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 3:18 a.m. Sunday, the CHP got the call of a solo vehicle, headed south on 101, having flown off the road “at freeway speed” into a utility pole. The car, an Audi sedan, rolled over, said CHP Officer Dave Morey.
The passenger in the Audi, a San Jose resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Morey said. The 18-year-old driver, also from San Jose, remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon with serious injuries, and will later be booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, he said.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.