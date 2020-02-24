BRISBANE (KPIX 5) – A kitchen fire broke out at an apartment building in the Peninsula community of Brisbane early Monday morning, damaging multiple units.
According to firefighters, flames were first reported at the complex at 34 Visitacion Avenue around 2:30 a.m., sending residents out onto the street. Fire crews from the North County Fire Authority and neighboring agencies responded to the scene.
Firefighters said a person living in a second floor unit was cooking when the stove and cabinets caught fire. The fire spread to a common wall and up to the third floor, damaging two units.
“Worst case scenario, if we’d have to displace the entire building, it’s going to be 21 occupants,” Battalion chief Tony Maffei of the North County Fire Authority said. “But we’re going to work really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Officials later said two people were displaced as a result of the fire.
The fire authority said the fire was knocked down by 4 a.m. Firefighters and the Red Cross were on scene early Monday morning. Building department and code enforcement will come out once everything is under control.
It is unclear when utilities would be back up and running in the area.
