CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Castro Valley on Monday were searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision that left a 12-year-old girl hospitalized with major injuries.
According to reports, the girl was walking through the crosswalk with another juvenile when she was struck at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
The driver paused for a moment and then fled the scene. He was last seen on Crow Canyon heading towards interstate 580. Authorities are searching for an adult white or Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years old and driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information on the incident is asked to call the Castro Valley CHP office at (510) 582-9028 or 911 to report it.
