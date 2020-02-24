WATCH LIVEStreaming Coverage of Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Mountain lion, San Bruno


SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A mountain lion was captured on video jumping into a backyard in a residential neighborhood in San Bruno overnight Monday.

The mountain lion was seen at a home on Catalpa Way in San Bruno, just north of Sneath Lane and west of Interstate 280.

A mountain lion is seen outside a home on Catalpa Way in San Bruno, Feb. 24, 2020. (CBS)

A security camera captured the animal vaulting over over the wooden gate leading into the home’s backyard at about 12:17 a.m.

The home’s resident said the mountain lion did not damage anything, and it was not known the lion had passed through until the video was seen Monday morning.

 

