SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle driving erratically intentionally collided with a San Francisco Police Department vehicle in the city’s Twin Peaks neighborhood on Monday night.
The incident happened in the Twin Peaks neighborhood at 90 Crown Terrace after 9:15 p.m. SFPD said officers responded to the area of Haight and Ashbury Streets after receiving multiple reports of an SUV driving recklessly.
According to witnesses, the suspect vehicle caused property damage in the area and struck multiple parked vehicles.
Officers found the suspect vehicle at Crown Terrace and Twin Peaks Boulevard. Police said the suspect intentionally crashed into a marked SFPD vehicle with officers inside. They were uninjured in the crash.
The two occupants of the suspect vehicle, a male and a female, were taken into custody. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
