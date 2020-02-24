SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old South San Francisco man and three juveniles have been arrested for a series of early morning auto burglaries in San Mateo’s Laurelwood neighborhood, authorities announced Monday.

San Mateo police said Daniel Mora Mendez was being held on second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit crime, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools charges.

Authorities had also arrested a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, all from South San Francisco, on a variety of charges involving second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property charges.

Investigators said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of W Hillsdale Blvd. regarding an auto burglary in progress at 12:30 a.m. Monday. The 911 caller provided a description of the teens and told police dispatch they were driving in a silver Ford sedan.

A team of officers saturated the neighborhood and spotted suspects matching the description driving near W. Hillsdale Blvd. and Clearview Dr. The car was stopped and all four men were detained. They were found to be in possession of stolen property from nearby vehicles and window punches.

Mendez was booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail. The three juvenile suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.

San Mateo Police were actively working the investigation and have alerted neighboring jurisdictions to their criminal activity. Anyone with additional information and/or security footage is encouraged to contact SMPD at (650) 522-7200.