SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man claiming he was brutally beaten by San Francisco police officers near Fisherman’s Wharf in 2019 filed a federal lawsuit against the city on Monday, alleging civil rights violations and assault.

In the lawsuit, 31-year-old Dacari Spiers alleges two SFPD officers suddenly grabbed him and beat him “mercilessly” with their batons as he was hugging his girlfriend, consoling her as they leaned on their parked car on Oct. 6, 2019. Spiers said his girlfriend had just had her wallet stolen that day.

Spiers says his leg and wrist were severely broken in the alleged attack, with both requiring surgery. He also says he got a large laceration on his other leg.

The suit includes claims of unconstitutional excessive force, assault, emotional distress, negligence and inadequate training and supervision of police by the city. It asks for an unspecified amount of financial compensation, including a punitive damages award.

San Francisco City Attorney’s Office spokesman John Cote said, “We’ll review the lawsuit and address it in court. This matter is still under investigation.”

The lawsuit also accuses police of “fabricating a domestic violence story” concerning Spiers and his girlfriend and allegedly fraudulently obtaining an emergency protective order that prevented her from visiting him in the hospital while he was recovering from his injuries.

Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak referred a request for comment to the City Attorney’s Office.

The defendants in the case are the city and unnamed police officers, listed only as “Does.”

