



PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — Neighbors of Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky, the Palo Alto couple lost in the woods and later rescued after eight days, are eagerly awaiting their return to the tight-knit community.

Lisa Taggart, who lives across the street from Irwin and Kiparsky, recalled getting a text message when search and rescue teams discovered the two in the wilderness on Saturday.

“I was so ecstatic, and I told everybody at work, and I was just overjoyed. I was just so happy for them,” said Taggart.

Kiparsky, 77, and Irwin, 72, went for a hike on Valentine’s Day near Inverness, when the pair got lost. They were unprepared for cold weather, when temperatures overnight dropped into the 30s, and said they survived by sleeping inside a hollow log and drinking water from a dirty puddle.

Rescuers presumed they were dead, but the two were eventually found and airlifted out of the wilderness over the weekend.

Casey Leedom, a longtime neighbor, said friends had been talking about a memorial, but now instead are planning a welcome home party.

“I’m actually really glad because one of the things I had thought about was, ‘Wow, Carol and Ian are gone. I never got a chance to say goodbye.’ That sucks. So now I get to say hi and hug them and give them lots of food,” said Leedom.

“We’re just excited to have them back. So, we’re going to greet them with open arms and see what we can do to help and celebrate,” said neighbor Connie Jo Cotton.

Taggart says the ordeal has brought the neighborhood even closer together and now there is talk of a large street party.

“Just thinking about how we should all be little kinder to each other and take the time to say hello and connect as neighbors,” said Taggart, “Multiple neighbors have said that we should throw them a block party, and a big welcome home. And I know right now they are asking for privacy, but we are definitely going to celebrate when they come home, when they are ready!”

At the couple’s home in Palo Alto, a note on the door said the family “had no statement to make at this time” and “we are trying to rest after a long week.”

The couple had been recovering at Marin General Hospital. However, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm their location and said if or when Irwin and Kiparsky decide to leave, it will done in secret, and out of view of reporters and cameras.