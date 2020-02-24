SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the apparent racially fueled robbery over the weekend of a man collecting cans in Hunters Point that was caught on video, according to authorities.

Video of the incident was posted on social media Sunday evening. The clip shows an older Asian man being taunted — and at points, chased and threatened — by at least two African-American men after they appear to have taken his shopping cart laden with garbage bags full of aluminum cans.

The confrontation, which happened in front of a crowd of onlookers outside a housing project in Hunters Point, turned uglier as one of the men loudly proclaims “I hate Asians!” and mocked the victim over the loss of his cans.

The clip created by user @nicholaaasli has amassed over 360,000 views on Twitter since it was posted 10:48 p.m. Sunday evening. Warning: Video contains harsh language.

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

A number of people commenting on the clip tagged the San Francisco Police Department’s Twitter account, asking authorities to investigate.

The department account eventually responded that police had initiated an investigation and were attempting to identify the victim and witnesses. Police asked anyone with additional information to get in contact.

Twitter users on the video thread also posted links to GoFundMe pages that had been set up to help the man, but it was uncertain how any funds raised would get delivered if the identity of the man remains a mystery.