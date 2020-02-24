SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Looking toward the future, the struggling San Jose Sharks traded long-time fan favorite Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3rd round draft pick, general manager Doug Wilson announced Monday.
The swap came in the final hours before the NHL’s trade deadline. Should the Penguins win the 2020 Stanley Cup, the draft selection would change from the third round to Pittsburgh’s second-round selection in 2021.
“Patrick is one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Sharks uniform,” Wilson said in a statement. “Although we have had a disappointing season in San Jose, he deserves every opportunity to have a chance at winning a Stanley Cup, and we’re happy to help accommodate that. We wish him the best of luck.”
Marleau has posted 20 points (ten goals, ten assists) in 58 games with the Sharks this season, after being signed as an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 9, 2019.
In 1,715 NHL games with San Jose and Toronto, Marleau has recorded 1,186 points (561 goals, 625 assists).
On the Sharks all-time franchise list, he ranks first in games played (1,551), goals (518), points (1,102), PP goals (161), SH goals (17) and game-winning goals (101).
