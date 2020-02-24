SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly chasing a Santa Rosa woman down on a street and then striking her in the head with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said Jacoby Jamar House was arrested in a homeless shelter after the attack on Sunday night that took place around 7 p.m. in the 100-block of 7th St.

According to investigators, the victim told them that her ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend — identified as House — had struck her on the head with a baseball bat. The victim told officers that the suspect was jealous of her previous relationship with his girlfriend, and he had been threatening her all day via text messages.

When House allegedly located the victim in the area of Railroad Square, he reportedly exited the vehicle he was a passenger in and began chasing her on foot. House allegedly struck the victim on the head and then got back into the vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. The victim’s name will not be released at this time because of the violent nature of this crime.

Investigators said the victim told officers the suspect resided at a local homeless shelter. House was contacted outside of the shelter and placed under arrest after a lengthy investigation. The baseball bat allegedly used in this attack was also eventually recovered.

House has been booked into Sonoma County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon charges and a parole violation.