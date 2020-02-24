SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Hundreds of graduate students at the University of California, Santa Cruz are putting their jobs on the line in the midst of a strike demanding higher pay.
Those striking are specifically asking for a $1,400 per month cost of living raise, but they faced an ultimatum from the university on Friday: come back to work and release the grades you’ve been withholding from undergraduates or risk being fired.
UCSC officials released a statement saying, “This is not a step we have taken lightly. Contingency plans will be developed to mitigate the issues this will create once we understand who has returned to work and who has not.”
“I think graduate students have been very clear that the end of this strike comes when there is a guarantee of no discipline for participation in the strike,” said Veronica Hamilton, chair of the Student Workers Union and a UCSC PhD student.
It was still unclear whether university administrators have fired any of the grad students on strike as of Monday evening.
