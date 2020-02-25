SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – E-cigarette giant Juul is reportedly looking to launch a new vape in the U.S. that will only unlock for users ages 21 and older.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Juul plans to present the new version of its product to the FDA in May or in a supplemental application later this year.
The company, based in San Francisco, launched similar vaporizers in Canada and the United Kingdom. Users had to log into an app and confirm they are of age by submitting a government ID. Through the app, users were able to lock and unlock the product.
The report comes as Juul faces increased scrutiny from regulators and multiple lawsuits amid the sharp rise in vaping among teens. Earlier this month, the Attorney General of Massachusetts became the latest government official to bring a lawsuit against the company, alleging Juul explicitly targeted teens.
Last month, a study from Truth Initiative, an anti-tobacco advocacy group found the percentage of teens and young adults ages 15-34 who have used Juul more than doubled from 2018 to 2019.
