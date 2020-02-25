MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — It’s not always about capturing the bad guys for the Morgan Hill Police Department, especially when they get a frantic call from a father-to-be.
The department said it got a 911 call from an excited father-to-be late Monday night, saying he and his expected wife were in the vehicle and she was about to give birth, they dispatched a patrol car immediately.
Officers raced to aid the family, who had pulled off the road at Sutter and Jarvis, and assisted in delivering their healthy baby girl.
“It’s not often we get to help deliver a baby but what a special event it is,” the department said on social media.
Happily, dad, mom and their baby girl were all doing well.
“Baby girl is doing well and ready to make her mark on the world,” they posted.
