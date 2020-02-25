CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense San Francisco Bay Area manhunt was underway early Tuesday for the driver of a Ford pickup truck, who fatally struck a Castro Valley 12-year-old in a crosswalk just blocks from her home as she returned from school.

Police were armed with photos and video of the truck from home surveillance cameras in the neighborhood of the crash at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

On their Facebook page, the California Highway Patrol’s Castro Valley office posted that the vehicle involved in the fatal collision was a black Ford F-150 truck driven by a male, age 25-35 years old, last seen traveling south on Crow Canyon Road towards 580. Photos of the vehicle became public early Tuesday.

According to reports, the girl was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road with her sister when she was struck as they walked home from Creekside Middle School.

She suffered life-threatening injuries, was immediately transported to Children’s Hospital in Oakland and died a short time later.

The driver paused for a moment and then fled the scene, authorities said.

“And then after she fell to the floor or the ground, then the driver stopped looked out, and then took off,” said CHP officer Gabe Walters.

Jeffrey Cho’s mother rushed to the girls’ aid.

“She went down and gave the older sister some water, not really sure what else happened, but I think my mom was just down there trying to comfort her, take care of her at the moment,” said Cho.

CHP says the Crow Canyon Road is heavily traveled.

“During like after school time, there’s always a lot of kids, there’s an elementary school up the hill,” said Cho.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family as they morn the loss of their daughter,” the CHP Facebook post read.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Castro Valley CHP were investigating the case.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information on the incident is asked to call the Castro Valley CHP office at (510) 582-9028 or 911 to report it.