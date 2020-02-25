SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects allegedly taunted and intentionally struck two homeless people with their vehicle in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury District late Monday night before targeting a police car and slamming into it several blocks away, authorities said.

San Francisco police Lt. Dave Maron said the incident began around 9:24 p.m. with a call reporting a white SUV driving recklessly in the Haight-Ashbury District.

“The occupants of the car were yelling and making threatening statements to several people on the street, mainly homeless people,” he said. “The car then drove up onto the sidewalk and struck two pedestrians on the street. The two of them were homeless individuals. They received non-life threatening injuries.”

They were both taken to San Francisco General for treatment. Their condition was not known early Tuesday.

Maron said the SUV — with two occupants inside — then attempted to flee the area.

“The car then struck at least one building in the same area at Haight and Page,” he said. “The car then fled the area and about 10 minutes later we received a call in the Twin Peaks area of shots fired.”

According to witnesses, the suspect vehicle also struck multiple parked vehicles as it raced down the street.

Officers responded to the location of the shots fired and while they drove down Crown Terrace “they spotted a car coming toward them at a high rate of speed.”

“The officers attempted to get out of the way,” Maron said. “But the car accelerated and struck the front of their patrol car. Both occupants quickly exited their car, the officers were able to take both occupants into custody.”

The driver suffered minor injuries caused by the airbag deployment. The San Francisco police officers were not injured. Maron did not say if a gun was found.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle, a male and a female, were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.