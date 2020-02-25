



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco renewed their call for public assistance Tuesday, hoping someone can help identify the older Asian man who was robbed of recycling in a racially charged incident in Hunters Point.

The robbery happened over the weekend and was captured in a video that went viral after being posted on social media. Police tweeted their request for help from the public identifying the victim at around 5 p.m.

❗️#SFPD Requesting Public Assistance❗️ San Francisco Police are asking for your help in identifying the victim in a viral video -> https://t.co/zw1bcM4Gy5. Please contact us if you have any information at 1-415-575-4444. Thank you all for your continued assistance. #SF #BayArea pic.twitter.com/MCFwts405D — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2020

Video of the incident was posted on social media Sunday evening. The clip shows an older Asian man being taunted — and at points, chased and threatened — by at least two African-American men after they appear to have taken his shopping cart laden with garbage bags full of aluminum cans.

The area was later confirmed to be on Osceola Lane.

The confrontation, which happened in front of a crowd of onlookers outside a housing project in Hunters Point, turned uglier as one of the men loudly proclaims “I hate Asians!” and mocks the victim over the loss of his cans.

The clip created by user @nicholaaasli has amassed nearly 3 million views on Twitter since it was posted 10:48 p.m. Sunday evening. Warning: Video contains harsh language.

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

The inflammatory language used in the video could suggest a possible hate crime occurred and, as such, the SFPD Special Investigations Division will take the lead in the case.

The office of San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents District 10 where the incident took place, issued a statement Thursday condemning the assault and robbery.

“We absolutely do not tolerate any type of senseless violence and racism towards any of our community members especially towards our most vulnerable,” the statement read. “It is heartbreaking to see this type of violence occur in our community, and no one should ever have to endure this.”

“Seeing something like that is very disheartening…I didn’t see anyone in that video try to stop what was happening from what was going on. That’s why we have to educate our community about how to treat each other right and how to make sure we work together to stop bullying, to stop any type of madness like this,” Shamann told KPIX 5.

San Francisco mayor London Breed also denounced the actions of those in the video on social media, calling them “unacceptable.”

“The actions depicted in this video are shameful and are not reflective of the San Francisco we can, and should be. Violence, bullying, and harassment are unacceptable and have no place in our city. We need work to bring our communities together, not sow hatred and division,” Breed said on Twitter.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.