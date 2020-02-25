FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are searching for multiple suspects who were involved in a shooting inside a home that left a woman and her baby injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3:32 p.m. at the home in the 37500 block of Mission Boulevard, in the city’s Niles District. Someone inside the house told dispatchers that multiple suspects entered the home and fired shots inside, according to police.

The suspects then fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, police said.

Police arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her baby also sustained an injury during the shooting; both were transported to a local trauma center.

The woman’s injuries do not appear life-threatening as she was grazed by a bullet in her lower body, police said. The baby was apparently dropped as the shooting was happening and is being checked out at the hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

A large police presence made up of patrol officers, detectives and outside agency resources swarmed to the scene are searching the surrounding area for the suspects.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Fremont Police Dispatch at 510-790-6800 x 3.