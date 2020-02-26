CAMPBELL (CBS SF) – A new bill from a Bay Area lawmaker would ban separate girls and boys aisles for toys and other children’s products in stores.
Assembly Bill 2826 from Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) was introduced in the California Legislature last week. The proposal would require that children’s products be offered in a single, gender neutral section and prohibit separated girls and boys aisles.
“Keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated makes it more difficult for the consumer to compare the products and incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate,” Low’s bill states.
If passed, the bill would apply to children’s clothing, toys, and childcare items in all retail department stores with 500 or more employees. Retailers would face a $1,000 civil penalty for violations.
It was not immediately clear when AB2826 would be considered by legislators.
The proposal would go into effect in 2023.
