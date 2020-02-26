SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver’s dramatic attempt to elude capture during a high-speed chase that began in Vallejo, continued for more than 50 miles on highways and city streets and ended with the female suspect’s capture in San Francisco was recorded by a California Highway Patrol aircraft.

The CHP released the video late Tuesday.

Authorities said the pursuit began in Vallejo, raced down Highway 80 into Oakland, roared through several city streets, crossed the Bay Bridge and ended in San Francisco’s South Of Market neighborhood.

CHP Sgt. Alex Edmon said Vallejo police had begun the pursuit around 2 a.m. when a car was spotted speeding away from a neighborhood where the shot spotter system had registered a gun shot.

As the suspect’s vehicle raced into the Bay Area on westbound Highway 80, the CHP joined the pursuit.

“We took over the pursuit in the East Bay,” Edmon said. “The driver went southbound on 880, exited into Oakland, traversed several streets and then got back on Highway 80.”

With CHP patrol cars close behind, the suspect raced across the Bay Bridge, exiting into San Francisco at 5th St.

“The driver turned on to Folsom St and was involved in a collision at Folsom and Third,” Edmon said.

No one was injured in the crash and the female driver was taken into custody. She was turned over to Vallejo police who arrested her on a variety of charges, but none related to the shooting.

“After the pursuit,” Edmon said. “We discovered that (the original report that the vehicle had been involved in a shooting) was not accurate.”

The identity of the driver was not released.