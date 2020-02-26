



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In an odd twist in coronavirus prevention recommendations, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has issued a graphic display of facial growth styles that will not interfere with a respirator or face mask.

Around the world, face masks and respirators are being used as a prevention devices in communities in China, Italy, South Korea and Iran struggling with a localized outbreak of the disease. While federal health officials say that currently there is no pocket of infection in the United States, that could change at any time and warn that Americans should be prepared for it.

So Bay Area men take notice. A soul patch, handlebar, pencil and zorro facial hair styles are okay when using a mask or respirator while stubble, a full beard, van dyke, mutton chops and fu manchu are not.

The CDC said facial hair that lies along the sealing area of a respirator, such as beards, sideburns, or some mustaches, will interfere with respirators that rely on a tight face-piece seal to achieve maximum protection.

No matter the style choice, the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface, the CDC said.

