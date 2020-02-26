



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An Oakland man has been convicted of second-degree murder for the slaying of another man in 2017 in Belmont, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jovhon Stewart, 29, was convicted Monday for the shooting death of Dejohn Jones, 24, who was shot at about 5:15 a.m. August, 5, 2017, at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment at 566 Ralston Ave., No. 1.

Prosecutors said that according to an autopsy Jones was shot four times, twice in the back, once on the top of the head and once in the arm.

Jones recently broke up with his girlfriend and was at her apartment that morning with his sister and cousin to get his TV and some other belongings. Besides Jones’s ex-girlfriend, six others were there including Stewart.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Stewart and Jones knew each other and got into an argument. Stewart’s girlfriend had once been Jones’s girlfriend.

Each called the other names, Wagstaffe said. During the argument Stewart shot Jones.

Jones was unarmed, prosecutors said. Three people in the apartment that morning identified Stewart as the person who shot Jones.

Stewart was also convicted of felony dissuasion of a witness. Over a three-week period Stewart tried to dissuade his girlfriend from cooperating with police. Prosecutors said Stewart told his girlfriend that his family would be looking for her if she continued to cooperate.

Police learned of the threat by listening to recorded jail calls by Stewart. Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced March 18. His attorney Connie O’Brien was not immediately available to comment on the conviction.

