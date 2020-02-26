



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following the discovery of a viral video that showed an elderly man in San Francisco being attacked and robbed of recycling material he had gathered, a second video on social media shows uniformed security officers seemingly allowing it to happen.

The original video taken in the city’s Hunters Point District shows an tearful older Asian man being taunted, chased and threatened by at least two African-American men who appear to have taken his cart laden with bags full of aluminum cans.

The outcry over the video prompted the San Francisco Police Department to announce an investigation into the incident. Now, a second video has surfaced on social media showing two uniformed officers shooing the elderly man away as his recycling haul is taken away.

The police department responded to claims on the video that it was SFPD officers who allowed the theft to happen, pointing out the images show private security guards and not police officers.

“The individuals in uniform are not San Francisco Police officers and have been identified as private security officers,” said the department in a statement. “SFPD investigators are aware of the video and are in contact with representatives of the security company that patrols Housing Authority properties in the area.”

⚠️ Statement on Video Released ⚠️ We understand a video has surfaced last night depicting two uniformed individuals. These individuals are part of a fully licensed armed private security company – they are NOT affiliated with the #SFPD. #SF #SanFrancisco #BayArea pic.twitter.com/UR8BXQO3yx — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2020

The confrontation between the elderly man and the person taking his cart of recycled material happened in front of onlookers outside a housing project on Osceola Ave, with one onlooker yelling “I hate Asians!” and mocking the victim over the loss of his cans.

Police are still trying to determine the identity of the victim and have been asking the public for help.

❗️#SFPD Requesting Public Assistance❗️ San Francisco Police are asking for your help in identifying the victim in a viral video -> https://t.co/zw1bcM4Gy5. Please contact us if you have any information at 1-415-575-4444. Thank you all for your continued assistance. #SF #BayArea pic.twitter.com/MCFwts405D — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2020

On Tuesday, San Francisco supervisors unanimously voted to require the city’s Police Department to regularly report data on victims of hate crimes, among other crimes.

Supervisor Gordon Mar initially called for the data back in July 2019, amid what he said were growing incidents in hate motivated crimes, particularly property crimes targeting Chinese residents and businesses.