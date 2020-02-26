By Hoodline

Here’s the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition: an ice cream sandwich shop unexpectedly departs Rockridge, the Oakland Museum of California is getting a new soul-food cafe, and a popular “cashew creamery” is opening another location.

Closed

Rockridge

CREAM (6300 College Ave.)

Hoodline’s veteran tipster Al M. alerted us that popular ice cream sandwich chain CREAM closed its Oakland location at the beginning of this month.

“No notice or anything to indicate what happened to them,” Al wrote of the chain, which specializes in customizable ice cream sandwiches made with cookies, brownies and waffles. CREAM did not return a request for comment on the closure.

According to the chain’s website, Jimmy and Gus Shamieh opened the first CREAM location in Berkeley in 2010. They still operate that outpost, as well as three CREAMs in San Francisco (one of which is inside Oracle Park) and one in Alameda. The chain also has locations in Colorado and Florida.

Opening

Lake Merritt

Town Fare (1000 Oak St.)

The Chronicle reports that Tanya Holland, of Brown Sugar Kitchen fame, is set to take over the café at the Oakland Museum of California, turning it into a soul-food eatery. (The current occupant of the cafe space, Blue Oak, closed yesterday.)

Named Town Fare, the new cafe is expected to open sometime in August, serving fast-casual breakfast, lunch and dinner with outdoor seating.

While Holland didn’t disclose exact menu details, the “Top Chef” alum is best known for soul-food favorites like fried chicken and waffles, gumbo and blackened catfish po’boys.

Holland previously ran a fast-casual Brown Sugar Kitchen outpost in San Francisco’s Ferry Building, but it closed last month.

Piedmont Avenue

Mr. Dewie’s (4184 Piedmont Ave.)

Founded in 2011 by brothers Ari and Andrew Cohen, “cashew creamery” Mr. Dewie’s has developed a cult following for its frozen treats in the East Bay, with scoop shops in Albany and the Emeryville Public Market. Now, the dairy-free ice creamery is opening an outpost on Piedmont Avenue, in the former Lush Gelato space.

The company sells its pints of ice cream at stores like Berkeley Bowl and Farmer Joe’s, and also maintains a “dipping cabinet” with seven flavors at Glenview Brazilian restaurant Paulista. But this will be its first full-service Oakland location.

Mr. Dewie’s ice creams are free of dairy, gluten, and soy — as well as fillers, additives, preservatives, gums, or oils. Popular flavors include banana nut, caramel almond crunch, green tea, coconut, strawberry and coffee.

We’ve reached out to the company for more info on an opening date, but have yet to receive a response. We’ll update this post as we learn more.