OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Tuesday arrested a male suspect in the beating death of another man at a homeless camp in Oakland shortly after noon, authorities said.
Patrol officers were flagged down in the 2000 block of Embarcadero at around 12:11 p.m. Tuesday in regards to a person in need of medical attention, according to police.
The officers found a male Oakland resident suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.
A suspect in the fatal beating was arrested a short time later, but their name has not yet been released.
The man’s death is the latest in a number of homicides at Oakland homeless camps in recent years.
Oakland police ask that anyone with information about the beating death call their homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.
