MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — An Oakland woman with a history of theft charges was arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into wallet and purse thefts from elderly victims around the Bay Area.
Menlo Park police said Katrina Thrash, 27, was arrested in Dublin Wednesday for alleged thefts from patrons at Menlo Park supermarkets.
Police say Thrash targeted unsuspecting elderly customers to steal their wallets or purses while they shopped. The victims’ stolen credit cards were then used by Thrash to buy gift cards, electronics and designer clothing and accessories from various retail stores, according to police. Thrash also sold the fradulently obtained gift cards for cash, police said.
Thrash is also believed to be the primary suspect in a number of similar thefts in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo counties.
Last May, Thrash and an accomplice were arrested in Turlock for allegedly stealing a 74-year-old woman’s wallet and then hitting her with a car during the getaway. The victim and a bystander suffered only minor injuries.
At the time, Thrash had outstanding warrants from five other agencies for similar thefts.
Thrash was booked Wednesday into San Mateo County Jail on multiple counts, including theft from an elder, identity theft, burglary, conspiracy and commission of a felony while on bail
