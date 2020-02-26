



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reportedly said a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin has been confirmed in Northern California.

This would be the first case in the region not associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship or with someone who had returned to Northern California from visiting China.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post Wednesday afternoon. The new coronavirus case in Northern California is the first case where the patient did not recently return from traveling outside the U.S. and did not have contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, according to the Washington Post report.

This would be the first sign of the virus possibly spreading in a local community outside of cases that have been under quarantine.

KPIX contacted the CDC, which said that they can “confirm the 15th U.S. case of COVID-19 was caught through the public health system somewhere in Northern California.”

The CDC spokesperson could not confirm if the case was of unknown origin nor details of the patient. A more specific location of where the case was found in Northern California was not available.