SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reportedly said a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin has been confirmed in Northern California.
This would be the first case in the region not associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship or with someone who had returned to Northern California from visiting China.
The news was first reported by the Washington Post Wednesday afternoon. The new coronavirus case in Northern California is the first case where the patient did not recently return from traveling outside the U.S. and did not have contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, according to the Washington Post report.
This would be the first sign of the virus possibly spreading in a local community outside of cases that have been under quarantine.
KPIX contacted the CDC, which said that they can “confirm the 15th U.S. case of COVID-19 was caught through the public health system somewhere in Northern California.”
According to the Washington Post, officials have started tracing the contacts the new coronavirus case has had to determine how the person might have been infected and who else may have been exposed.
A number of coronavirus patients have been receiving treatment under isolated conditions at greater Bay Area hospitals, but those patients had contracted the virus while on the Diamond Princess in Japan.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Sonoma County health officials confirmed one case of coronavirus was being treated at a county hospital after being transported from Travis AFB Monday night.
The patients, who were among the recent U.S. evacuees from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, were receiving care in Contra Costa due to a lack of space at facilities closer to the base that can properly isolate them to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
While the three patients have tested positive for COVID-19, they haven’t begun to show symptoms of the virus, such as fever and difficulty breathing. However, the CDC’s agreement with the Department of Defense requires any evacuee who tests positive to be moved from the base.
“Our county’s healthcare system is prepared to handle COVID-19,” said Contra Costa Health Services Dr. Chris Farnitano. “We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and healthcare workers safe and minimize the risk of the virus spreading in Contra Costa.”
The addition of the four new cases among Diamond Princess passengers evacuated to Travis raises the national case count to a total of 58.
Earlier Tuesday, CDC officials announced that COVID-19 was edging closer to becoming an official pandemic.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the CDC said it is not a matter of if, but when the new virus will spread in the U.S. and how many Americans will have severe illness.
The doctor said the U.S. needs to employ new strategies to blunt impact of disease and slow spread after global reports of additional cases occurring without any known source of exposure in Italy and South Korea.
However, the CDC believes the U.S. strategy currently in place has slowed the coronavirus entry and spread and that containment in the U.S. has been successful so far.
