By Hoodline

Looking to satisfy your appetite for crepes?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable creperies around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the top spots to venture when cravings strike.



1. Belly Good Cafe & Crepes

Topping the list is Belly Good Cafe & Crepes. This kiosk in Japantown’s Kintetsu Mall (1737 Post St., Suite 393) offers build-your-own crepes complete with one-of-a-kind designs sculpted in ice cream and whipped cream. It’s the highest-rated budget-friendly creperie in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,285 reviews on Yelp.

(Note: Belly Good Cafe & Crepes is cash-only.)

Yelper Tien Teena N., who reviewed Belly Good Cafe & Crepes on Sept. 16, 2019, wrote, “The crepe is kawaii and so cute that it makes it even hard to eat! I mean, how can you bite into something with such an adorable teddy bear face staring back at you? But guess what? You will, and you will keep biting into it because it is so delicious!”

2. Gio Gelati

Next up is the Marina’s Gio Gelati, situated at 1998 Union St. (at the corner of Buchanan Street). With 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp, the gelateria and creperie has proved to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

If you’re looking for more, we found these details about Gio Gelati.

“At Gio Gelati, traditional Italian recipes meet impeccable California ingredients for authentic, silky-smooth gelato that will dance with your palate,” the business notes on its Yelp page.

3. Genki Crepes & Mini-Mart

Then there’s Genki Crepes & Mini-Mart, located at 330 Clement St. (between Fourth and Fifth avenues) in the Inner Richmond. This spot serves up dozens of different sweet and savory crepes, stuffed with everything from chashu pork to green tea ice cream, fresh fruit, Nutella, red bean paste and more (there’s also Hong Kong-style egg puff waffles). Yelpers give it four stars out of 2,208 reviews.

Yelper Kristin S., who reviewed Genki Crepes & Mini-Mart on Feb. 17, wrote, “This is my favorite place to get a dessert crepe!”

Nicole G. noted, “I would definitely recommend this spot.”