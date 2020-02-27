



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The BART Board of Directors will consider a funding allocation Thursday in support of the design phase of a new station between Fremont and Warm Springs, according to BART officials.

The board will consider a resolution of public compliance and initial project report for a planned BART station in the Irvington district of Fremont.

Approval of the initial project report would include a $2 million funding allocation to complete the Irvington station’s design phase. The Alameda County Transportation Commission allocated an initial $16.45 million for the design phase last spring.

The Irvington station was deemed optional when the BART board approved the Warm Springs extension project in 2003, per BART officials. Funding could not immediately be identified for the station’s construction, resulting in service beginning along the Warm Springs extension in 2017 without a stop in the Irvington district.

In 2014, Alameda County voters approved Measure BB, which allocated $120 million toward the station’s construction. Since then, BART officials have worked with the city of Fremont to update the station’s concept plan, surrounding area plan and environmental review.

After significant revisions to the original station plan from 2003, the Fremont City Council approved the station plans last July and the BART board approved the updated environmental review last August.

Final designs for the station are planned for completion by July 2022. If the project remains on schedule, BART will break ground on the station in August 2022, with service expected to begin by August 2026. The entirety of the project is expected to cost roughly $205 million.

The BART Board of Directors will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. in the BART Board Room, located at 2040 Webster St. in Oakland. Board meetings can also be streamed online at the BART.gov website.