DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — State Highway 4 is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon just east of Discovery Bay due to an injury accident involving an overturned big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The overturned big-rig was reported at about 2:45 p.m. just west of Old River Bridge in unincorporated Contra Costa County.
Upon the arrival of CHP and emergency personnel, authorities saw the solo big-rig crash was blocking the entire roadway. The big rig had also spilled some oil, but not enough to considered it a hazardous material incident.
The male driver of the big rig was the only person on the vehicle. He transported to a local hospital for minor injuries only.
Overturned Big Rig at Old River Bridge has shut down #hwy4 at that location for the next several hours. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. Updates once opened. Full details at; https:/ https://t.co/QscFW5NNso pic.twitter.com/McAv3yyTNk
— CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) February 28, 2020
The road will remain closed until the truck is removed, CHP officials said. The estimated time of reopening is 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
