DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — State Highway 4 is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon just east of Discovery Bay due to an injury accident involving an overturned big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The overturned big-rig was reported at about 2:45 p.m. just west of Old River Bridge in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

Upon the arrival of CHP and emergency personnel, authorities saw the solo big-rig crash was blocking the entire roadway. The big rig had also spilled some oil, but not enough to considered it a hazardous material incident.

The male driver of the big rig was the only person on the vehicle. He transported to a local hospital for minor injuries only.

The road will remain closed until the truck is removed, CHP officials said. The estimated time of reopening is 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

