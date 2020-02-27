SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco lottery players hit big jackpots playing the California Lottery scratcher games, lottery officials announced Thursday.
A $20 Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher netted a $2 million winner for Gerardo Dominguez Hernandez, who bought his winning ticket at House of Cigarettes on the 900 block of Geneva Ave. in San Francisco, the California Lottery said Thursday.
The store will also get a retailer bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, officials said.
In the city’s Financial District, lottery player Vidain DeLeon’s $10 Mystery Crossword Scratcher ticket came through with a $750,000 jackpot. DeLeon bought his ticket at The Danish and Donut Corner at 145 Columbus Ave.
Lottery officials said both winners declined any potential requests for media interviews, and no photos or additional information about them will be released.
