SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a recent purse snatching by two men that happened just outside the Stockton Tunnel in Chinatown that was caught on video.

A video that was posted on Facebook Wednesday showing the strong-arm robbery. In the clip, a young African-American male with slim build wearing black sweatpants and sweatshirt getting out of the back of a black four-door sedan. He walks down the Stockton Tunnel pedestrian walkway and off camera.

When he reappears, the suspect is dragging a woman who is hanging on to her purse. A second African-American man wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt gets out of the car and tries to help the first man get the purse away from the victim. After much struggling the second man is able to get the woman to let go of the purse. Both men get back into the car and it drives away.

The man who posted the video on Facebook, identified as Ron Cheng, said in the caption to the video, “This makes me so angry and sad at the same time….be careful out there you never who’s out there waiting to take your s–t. Crazy world we live in now.”

San Francisco police on Thursday confirmed that the robbery happened over the weekend on Sunday shortly after 9 a.m. The victim, a 55-year-old Asian woman, lost her purse containing her cell phone, credit cards, I.D. and cash and suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police are investigating the case and have not identified the suspects yet.