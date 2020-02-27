DIXON, Solano County (CBS SF) — All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County were temporarily shut down following a high-speed chase and crash Thursday near Dixon.
The California Highway Patrol said the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Placer County near Auburn when a CHP unit attempted to stop a speeding silver SUV and the driver did not stop.
The chase reached speeds of 100 mph at it reached Sacramento and the pursuit was called off when the suspect vehicle was seen driving along the center dividing lanes at a high rate of speed, according to the CHP.
The crash happened on westbound I-80 just west of Pedrick Road near Dixon involving the suspect SUV and at least one other vehicle.
@kcranews bad accident heading 80 West Towards San Francisco Into Dixon pic.twitter.com/7jJNZAaLEG
— CHAD JARVIS (@cjarvis28) February 27, 2020
There was no immediate word on any injuries. Westbound I-80 lanes were reopened shortly after 2 p.m. Traffic was severely backup up in both directions.
