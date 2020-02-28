SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A third coronavirus patient has been discovered in Santa Clara County, according to health officials.
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department was scheduled to give details of the latest coronavirus patient at a 4 p.m. news conference.
Of the two other patients in the county with coronavirus, one has recovered after being self-quarantined at home and has returned to normal activities. The second was still being treated as of last week. Both had traveled to the U.S. from China.
It was not immediately known where the third Santa Clara County coronavirus patient had contracted the virus.
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
As of Friday, there have been about 84,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide, with the vast majority in China. 68 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including 28 in California.
You must log in to post a comment.