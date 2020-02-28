



SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A patient who has tested positive for the coronavirus has been transferred to San Mateo County, according to health officials.

“The CDC has transferred one positive case of a repatriated patient to San Mateo County,” the county’s health department said. No additional details about the patient or where the patient is being treated are being released.

According to county health officer Dr. Scott Morrow, the health department is continuing to work with the CDC to manage testing and monitoring of people exposed to the coronavirus, but the agency is also shifting from a containment strategy to one of lessening the impact of the disease in the community.

“I advise that individuals, schools, business and all other sectors of our community take immediate steps to be prepared. Now is the time for you to prepare,” Morrow said.

• COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Among the steps Morrow suggested, the health officer urged people should follow steps that are used to prevent the spread of the flu, including washing hands frequently and to stay home when they are experiencing cold and flu symptoms. Morrow also suggested that people who rely on critical medications obtain at least a two month supply and for people to think about how they would care for loved ones if they become sick.

Meanwhile, the health officer noted that surgical masks are most helpful for people for those who are already sick and that since they are in short supply, should be prioritized for use in health care settings.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, as of Thursday there are 28 people in California who have tested positive for the virus.

The California Department of Public Health maintains the risk to the general population in California is low for the coronavirus, and that more than 80 percent of people infected with the virus have mild or no symptoms.